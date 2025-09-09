How Morro Bay's new weed abatement ordinance could lead to insurance discounts

A new and stricter weed abatement ordinance is on the table for the City of Morro Bay.

“It’s long overdue. If we get a fire in this area and the embers start blowing, there are a lot of properties that are going to be high risk,” said David Drenick, Morro Bay resident.

The last time the city updated its weed abatement ordinance was in 1997.

“A lot has changed in technology, understanding fire behavior, and the changing environment in how fire behaves. It is time to update this,” said Morro Bay Fire Chief Daniel McCrain.

Defensible space and specific guidelines for two zones around a property are part of the new proposal.

Zone 1 includes guidelines from 0 to 30 feet from a structure.

“You want certain guidelines like removing branches from the chimney, away from walls and windows, keep the fuel away from the house so it doesn’t provide a continuous path from the bushes up to the house,” McCrain explained.

The second zone is from 30 to 100 feet.

“That zone is more focused on slowing the fire spread and removing the heat that is approaching the structure. So that zone, you will be cutting the grass, spacing out bushes and trees, and cutting the limbs of the trees up so they aren't down touching the ground,” McCrain said.

“Prune limbs, flammable vegetation. Yeah, it goes beyond the weeds, and that’s what we need,” Drenick said as he read through the proposed ordinance.

Chief McCrain says they issue around 10 citations every year for noncompliance with the current weed abatement ordinance.

“Usually we will reach out to property owners, advise them of what’s needed and work with them to get it handled,” McCrain said.

“A lot of the properties have overgrowth, and under the overgrowth, there is a lot of dead vegetation and it's all combustible. While it is not necessarily weeds, it's no less of a risk to the neighborhood if a fire gets rolling,” Drenick said.

While some residents say these new rules are needed, they add that it does mean more work for them.

“It’s the obligation of the homeowner to take care of their property so they are not endangering any neighbors. It may be difficult, but what are you going to do?” Drenick said.

“I think that some residents, because we are an older community, would be more resistant to having additional work put on them,” said Cheryl Yemoto, Morro Bay resident.

McCrain says the updated ordinance could help get Morro Bay onto the California Board of Forestry’s Fire Risk Reduction Community list.

“If you are accepted on that list, the California Department of Insurance does have requirements in state law that require them to take into account if you are on that list. There is a process where property owners can get documentation through the Board of Forestry that they can submit to their insurance companies, and that would be taken into effect when they are setting their rates,” McCrain said.

“That would be a real plus to be able to do that because homeowners’ insurance just seems to keep going up,” Yemoto said.

Any municipal code update requires two council meetings to approve it.

“First one, you introduce it to the public, you get a chance for public comment, and then you bring it back. It’s scheduled to be brought back on September 23 at the second council meeting this month. If it’s approved at that meeting, it will be in effect 30 days after adoption,” McCrain said.

“We are a sitting duck if we don’t do something about it,” Drenick said.

The updated weed abatement ordinance will be discussed first at Tuesday's city council meeting.