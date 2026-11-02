Hundreds compete in annual Morro Bay Triathlon

The annual Morro Bay Triathlon drew in hundreds of competitors on Sunday. However, this year, organizers tried out a new rolling swim start.

Instead of everyone diving in at once, swimmers entered the water in small groups of six athletes every 10 seconds. Additionally, the individual races began when athletes crossed the timing mat rather than when they first entered the water. Organizers say the changes made the race smoother and safer for everyone.

The event also had a festival area for spectators and community members. It had vendors, food trucks, race merch, and more.