Lane closures and traffic controls will be in effect tomorrow for the Morro Bay triathlon

Drivers on Highway 1 between Morro Bay and Cayucos should be aware that cyclists will be out for the 2025 Morro Bay Triathlon on November 2. The right lane of Highway 1 in both directions will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon to create a dedicated lane for the cycling portion of the event.

Expect flagged traffic control at major intersections, including Atascadero Road, San Jacinto Street, Yerba Buena Street, Old Creek Road, and Sea West Drive. Digital signs and directional markers will guide motorists, and California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to assist with traffic throughout the race. Travelers are advised to allow extra time and stay alert for changing road conditions.

