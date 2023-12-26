Large waves in Morro Bay bring surfers from out of town to the beach

Large waves along the coast have caught the eyes of some surfers, both from the area and from out of town.

“There’s people coming from all over the state so they can come and ride these big waves,” said James Baird, Paso Robles resident.

Some local surfers stopped by the beach in Morro Bay on Tuesday to take advantage of the big waves.

“We came out here earlier today and the waves were so big and there were no surfers on the waves so if you don’t see surfers on the waves, that’s a good indicator you probably shouldn’t be out there,” Baird said.

Even some young surfers who are surfing for fun know their own limits.

“I think I started like six. Just be safe, know your limits, and have fun,” said Cathrine Warga, San Francisco Bay Area resident.

Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officials say they will be preparing for the high surf as it is expected to increase over the next few days.

“Extreme caution down at the water. If you have any sort of lack of experience in the surf, you really need to stand back and watch. When you’re standing back, it’s somewhere higher — in the parking lots even,” said Becka Kelly, Harbor Patrol Supervisor.

It’s also important to note that the lifeguard towers on Morro Bay City Beach are not staffed in the winter.