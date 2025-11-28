Lions Club serves up hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

The Morro Bay Lions Club kept holiday tradition alive on Thursday, November 27, with its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Morro Bay Community Center.

Anyone in the community was invited to stop by and pick up a free, home-cooked turkey dinner, prepared and packaged by dedicated volunteers.

Club president Linda Winters shared, "it's basically a great public relation. And there's also so many and there's so many people that are alone and don't have access to a meal. There's also a lot of food insecure, so we help to provide that."

Lions Club officials say they’ve been hosting this event for over 20 years, serving up around 800 Thanksgiving feasts this year.