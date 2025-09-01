Local organization holds concert fundraiser to save Morro Elementary school site

World stage symphony and opera conductor Kent Nagano held a benefit concert at the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center on Sunday in an effort to raise money for the purchase of Morro Elementary.

The event was organized by Friends of Morro Elementary, a local group aiming to support the City of Morro Bay in buying the school site for community use.

Nagano was once a student at Morro Elementary, and organizers say he felt passionate about the city acquiring the property.

"We just happened to be lucky that he was coming from Europe, where he lives and works, back to Morro Bay for a family event, and [he] said 'yes' to putting together this concert and also many other alums from Morro Elementary," event organizer Nicole Dorfman said.

The Friends of Morro Elementary are trying to raise enough money for the city to purchase the former school site before its 60-day deadline.

