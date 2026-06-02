Lompoc man arrested after burglary at Morro Bay business

A Lompoc man was arrested in connection with a burglary in Morro Bay on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 800 block of Embarcadero Road at about 3:45 a.m. on May 31. They reportedly found a broken front window and the owner confirmed "a significant loss," mostly jewelry.

At about 4 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop in Morro Bay for a vehicle code violation. Police say deputies spotted drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and after searching it, found a large amount of jewelry, most of which turned out to be from the business that was burglarized.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Michael Coats, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving or possessing stolen property, and theft with two or more prior convictions.