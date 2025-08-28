Morro Bay-Cayucos connector trail will result in loss of parking spots at Morro Bay Dog Beach

The Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector Trail would link Morro Bay and Cayucos, but the project has some people concerned.

Morro Bay resident Carol Ellis visits the dog beach five times a week and says parking by the main entrance is already tough.

“Oftentimes, I wait for someone to pull out, which is pretty dangerous getting in and out of here, but we make it work because we love it here so much,” Ellis said.

While the Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector Trail is meant to improve accessibility and safety, it will come at the loss of a smaller parking area south of the main entrance to the dog beach.

“So that’s the part that we would be taking away,” said Elizabeth Kavanaugh, San Luis Obispo County Parks Project Planner.

Kavanaugh says it’s due to guardrails that need to be installed to provide safety for people using the Morro Bay to Cayucos Connector Trail.

Some say they don’t mind seeing that smaller parking area go.

“And it’s very difficult getting in and out, so I’m glad they are closing it, but hope they are going to put more parking here and north of here,” Ellis said.

Kavanaugh says the $12 million trail project would result in the loss of eight to 10 parking spots.

“That would become an issue and then it would become an issue for homeowners along this route that would want to get down to the beach,” said Jacqueline Steel, Avila Beach resident.

Several people wrote to the Morro Bay City Council about the loss of parking, but the city says they have no control.

“That parking is not on city property. That parking is in Caltrans' right of way,” said Greg Kwolek, Morro Bay Public Works Director.

Kavanaugh says they will be adding spots in another parking area.

“On the dead end of the Studio Drive, where the new construction part of this trail ends, we will add a couple of parking spots there. Organizing that area allows us to have another 2 or 3, so net loss is about 7,” Kavanaugh said.

She says the trail is set to go in where the bluffs are along the beach, adding that parking at the dog beach during construction would have minimal interruptions.

Kavanaugh says construction on the connector trail will start in the spring of 2027 and is expected to last a year.

The trail was delayed a year because of the Toro Creek Bridge replacement project.