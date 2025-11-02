Morro Bay holds annual triathlon event

Hundreds of athletes from around the region took part in the Morro Bay Triathlon this morning, tackling biking, running, and kayaking courses. The event also featured a public festival area, complete with food trucks and vendors offering the perfect view of the finish line.

Triathlete James Lindholm shared, “Great swim, great bike. The run was pretty challenging because there’s a lot of surf today and a lot of water on the beach, so we had to run straight through rivers of water, which is kind of exciting. It’s a great race. I’ve been coming here for years, and love the race.”

The event wrapped up with an awards ceremony for the top finishers.