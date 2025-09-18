Morro Bay pickleball players hoping to add more courts to Del Mar Park

Local pickleball players in Morro Bay would like to turn a basketball court into additional pickleball courts.

“It’s growing every day and not just here, it’s the fastest growing sport in the nation,” said Skip Sorich, Morro Bay resident.

For several years, the players at Del Mar Park have been wanting to add more courts to meet demand.

“On a daily basis, the number of players that come here is probably in the neighborhood of 50 to 60, and I’ve seen it even higher,” Sorich said.

The new courts would replace existing basketball courts at the park.

“It’s a combination of four additional pickleball courts, but as a part of that, we need to provide a new basketball court because we don’t want the basketball people to be without a place to play as well,” said Marcus des Plantes, pickleball player.

Des Plantes is one of the players leading the project. He says they are hoping to put a new basketball court closer to the parking lot.

“It’ll be a nicer facility and more convenient for them,” Des Plantes said.

“I wouldn’t like it so much. I would really like it to remain more of a nature park if possible, but they are all very nice people,” said Grant Carroll, basketball player.

Des Plantes says he estimates the cost of the entire project to be around $600,000 to $800,000. City Council approval would be needed to make it happen.

Morro Bay Recreation Services Manager Kirk Carmichael says if approved, the city would not fund the project at this time.

“We are hoping at that time that we can get a thumbs up, and then we will be able to formalize our fundraising,” Des Plantes said.

Sorich says people come from all over to play pickleball at the park. While sometimes having to wait to play, he and others say it’s still worth it.

“The courts are absolutely fantastic. The best I’ve ever played on,” said Steve Brakebill, visiting from Mexico.

“It’s fun. It’s great because you get to meet people from all over,” Sorich said.

Sorich says the current pickleball courts used to be an outdoor roller hockey rink.

"The city allowed us to put lines down and temporary nets, and since then it’s just evolved into permanent courts,” he said.

Carmichael says the Recreation and Parks Commission will look at the project again and forward a recommendation to the City Council for direction. A date for that discussion has not yet been set.