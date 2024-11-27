Morro Bay Pirates, community prep for CIF championship game

This Friday, the Morro Bay High School football team has a chance to hoist CIF championship hardware in the air on their home field for the first time.

After beating Bishop Union last Friday, the Pirates will play for the championship at home against Selma.

Not only are the players excited — including seven seniors who were on the 2021 CIF championship team — but local businesses like longtime sponsor Mike's Barbershop are looking forward to supporting the Pirates in front of a home crowd.

"I kept the tradition going of sponsoring the team with banners and programs and other sponsorship activities," said Jon Elliott, Mike's Barbershop owner. "To have it right here at home, you know, being Thanksgiving the day before, it's pretty exciting."

When they won in 2021, Mike's Barbershop was part of the parade with the team and throughout the years has been a sponsor, even offering free haircuts to the players.

Tickets to Friday's game are available on GoFan.co with kickoff set for 7 pm.

