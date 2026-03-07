Morro Bay Police arrest two men on drug-related charges

At around noon on Friday, a Morro Bay Police Officer pulled over a car for a moving violation.

During the stop, the officer observed several items inside the vehicle that could be used as weapons, including a large knife. The driver, identified as Carmelo Colaccino, and the passenger, Lucas Hay, were asked to step out of the vehicle.

Officers searched Colaccino and found suspected fentanyl. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of over 5 ounces of fentanyl, 0.15 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence indicating drug sales.

Colaccino was arrested and booked into San Luis County Jail on charges including felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, felony possession of narcotics with prior offenses, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed knife.

Meanwhile, Hay was found to have fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and four outstanding warrants related to drug possession, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and theft. He was booked on new charges, including possession of narcotics with prior offenses, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aiding and abetting a felony crime.