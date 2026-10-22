Morro Bay Police searching for missing woman

The Morro Bay Police Department is searching for a missing woman named Sandra Lee Woodmansee.

Woodmansee is 75 years old and was last seen dropping her husband off at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria at noon on October 21.

When she did not come to pick him up, her husband attempted to contact her before returning home to Morro Bay. When he found no sign of her, he reached out to Morro Bay Police.

According to police, Woodmansee has displayed recent signs of early dementia.

Morroy Bay Police Department

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and multicolored Ed Hardy shoes. She was driving her black 2001 Pontiac Grand Am with blue legacy license plate #WICK3.

Anyone who has information or has seen Sandra Woodmansee should reach out to local police.