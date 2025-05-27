Morro Bay roundabout project up for discussion again in Morro Bay

Plans for what would be the second roundabout in Morro Bay have been in the works for about two decades. Still in the environmental phase, the study, costing the city $400,000 and about 96 percent complete, determines whether a roundabout is feasible for the area.

Mayor Carla Wixom said last month the council decided to discontinue environmental review due to concerns over pedestrian safety and impacts to residents, visitors, and businesses in the area.

Since that city council meeting, the staff report says council members have heard from many people in the community, both for and against the project, prompting them to revisit the study’s completion.

While city engineers say the roundabout would help traffic flow and pedestrian safety, city staff are now recommending that the council transfer the rest of the environmental phase over to the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments for completion. According to a staff report, it’s something the agency is on board with.

Community reporter Sophia Villalba spoke with people in the community to get their thoughts on the proposed roundabout.

“It’s just too congested of an area. The kids go over to the fast food places, and I think the whole setting should be focused on the kids. The roundabout should be there,” said Worth Vogel of Morro Bay.

“Roundabouts have been around for quite a while, and they seem to work very well, so I'm all for it. I think it’s a good idea. It controls traffic,” said Jaime Lomeli, also of Morro Bay.

If the project does move forward, Caltrans would eventually take over both design and construction of the estimated $12 million project.

The City Council will be discussing next steps at its meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building.