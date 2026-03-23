Morro Bay State Park is seeking volunteers for the 2026 SeaLife Stewards Program

Morro Bay State Park is seeking volunteers who enjoy kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding for its annual SeaLife Stewards Volunteer Program.

The program is back for the eleventh year. Every weekend during the summer, volunteers paddle the water of Morro Bay and promote responsible wildlife viewing.

Many of the native species are sensitive to disturbance from watercraft. SeaLife Stewards seeks to provide educational opportunities for water lovers while sharing safe viewing guidelines for Southern sea otters, harbor seals and other animals that call Morro Bay home.

Volunteers must be able to swim and kayak, while paddle boarders must bring their own boards. The program also requires a minimum commitment of two four-hour shifts. Those accepted must complete registration paperwork, a background check and training May 16 and June 6).

For more information and to apply, click here. Applications are due April 7.