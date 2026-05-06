Morro Bay State Park wins best birdwatching park in California

Morro Bay State Park has been named the best state park for birdwatching in California!

That is according to the California State Parks Foundation's second annual "Best of California's State Parks" poll.

The San Luis Obispo County park beat out honorable mention finishers Humboldt Lagoons State Park and Año Nuevo State Park for the top spot in the category.

More than 2,000 people participated in this year's poll, nominating and voting on favorite parks across 12 categories.

"The 'Best of California's State Parks' poll highlights the deep connection that people have to our parks," California State Parks Foundation Executive Director Rachel Norton said. "These places represent the incredible diversity of experiences we can find in our state parks, from exploring the coast to learning about our history. We hope Californians will use the 'Best of California's State Parks' poll results to get inspired to get outdoors with family and friends."

This year's winners and honorable mentions span 24 counties across California: Best of California’s State Parks 2026 | California State Parks Foundation

The California state park system includes 280 state parks, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, and 5,200 miles of trails.