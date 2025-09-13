Morro Bay to implement paid parking at one popular parking lot

Changes are coming to the Morro Bay boat launching facility parking lot. Many people park in the lot on the southern end of the Embarcadero every day.

Since 2009, parking has been $10 a day for the longer spaces that accommodate boat trailers, but parking for regular vehicles has remained free.

“A lot of local people do come here and they are on limited incomes, so I really do appreciate that this is a free parking place,” said Charmian Redwood, Los Osos resident.

Morro Bay Harbor Patrol Supervisor Becka Kelly says the entire lot will become paid parking.

“I believe three years ago, it was approved to have the entire lot be paid parking, so the single stalls at that time were approved at $5 a day, while the trailer stalls are $10 a day,” said Becka Kelly, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol Supervisor.

“I think it would be good,” said Jim Curnutt, Morro Bay resident.

“I would rather not,” Redwood said.

Kelly says they are waiting on proper signage and a new pay station machine to implement the fees.

“So the current machine that we have can only do one rate, so we have a new machine being shipped out within this next month,” Kelly said.

Some people say they have appreciated the free parking for smaller cars.

“I live in a mobile home park, so every penny counts. I come here at least two or three times a week. I come in my kayak,” Redwood said.

Money from the launch ramp parking will go back to the Harbor Department’s operating budget.

“It will be used to put money back into the maintenance of this parking lot. We have a launch ramp project happening,” Kelly said.

“Could be income, and on top of that, keep the traffic flowing. I think it’s a good thing,” Curnutt said.

Kelly says people who frequent the lot can purchase an annual permit for $175.

“We actually already have an annual permit in place for the same stalls, and it would just be the same permit that you can stick on your dash,” Kelly said.

“I would prefer if they kept it to boat trailers because that is bigger boats and it’s a bigger deal getting into the water,” Redwood said.

“I know people are scared of paid parking, but the safety valve would be the resident permit,” Curnutt said.

Rates for people who live on boats in the harbor are still being discussed.

“Other decisions, such as liveaboards or slipholders getting an annual permit, are still in the works,” Kelly said.

Kelly says citations will be $60 each, but they’ll start by issuing warnings first.

“Just as resources run thin and we are trying to maintain these parking lots and structures, it takes everyone’s support, and that might be through paid parking,” Kelly said.

Kelly says she expects paid parking for the entire lot to be implemented sometime in 2026.