Morro Bay welcomes a new local yarn shop

Morro Bay just welcomed a new addition to the community, the Morro Bay Yarn Shop. The business celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, November 29, with snacks, refreshments, and gifts for its guests.

The shop features yarns from countries like Spain, Portugal, Denmark, and the U.S., as well as locally sourced fibers from Outlaw Valley Ranch. Business owner, Rae Odom, brings her love of teaching and fiber arts together, creating a cozy, welcoming space for crafters of all levels.

Odem shared, "People were here 30 minutes early, which is really awesome. And we've had an enormous past. And it's also good to see the community come out. It's just way beyond what I could have expected. I'm feeling my heart is very full.”

Along with a wide yarn selection, the shop will also offer group classes and private lessons, making it easy for anyone to get started with fiber arts.

The Morro Bay Yarn Shop can be found at 739 Napa Avenue and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.