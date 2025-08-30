Nautical Bean opens a new location in Morro Bay

Nautical Bean, a local coffee chain on the Central Coast, has opened a new shop in Morro Bay. It's the company's fifth location in San Luis Obispo County and its first in Morro Bay.

Owner Brett Jones said he had been planning to expand to Morro Bay for a while.

“A community wants to feel they're being taken care of and that's what we're trying to do, you know? And so, it's like giving good service, giving good food, of course, good coffee. And so, there's some great coffee shops in this town already, so it's just working with them and having a good time,” Jones said.

The coffee shop is located at 911 Main St., which was most recently home to the Morro Bay Butcher and Deli, which closed after five years in business.