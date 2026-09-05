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Nearly $32 million secured for Central Coast programs

Looking over the Central Coast
This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Jeremiah JJ
This photo was submitted to www.facebook.com/tvdavehovde by Jeremiah JJ
Looking over the Central Coast
Posted

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay), announced nearly $32 million in funding for Central Coast programs and projects as part of California's final 2026-27 state budget.

The funding will support communities from Santa Cruz County to San Luis Obispo County, addressing both immediate needs and long-term priorities.

Funding secured during this legislative cycle includes:

  • $1 million for Planned Parenthood Central Coast
  • $1.3 million for the City of Morro Bay’s Police emergency communications system
  • $618,000 for Bixby Bridge traffic enforcement
  • $12 million for Diablo Canyon land acquisition and conservation

Statewide investments also include $15 million for child sexual assault prevention, $15 million for promotores health programs, $60 million for regional forest and fire capacity, $35 million for forest health, and $25 million for wildfire mitigation through the Office of Emergency Services.

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