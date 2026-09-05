Nearly $32 million secured for Central Coast programs

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay), announced nearly $32 million in funding for Central Coast programs and projects as part of California's final 2026-27 state budget.

The funding will support communities from Santa Cruz County to San Luis Obispo County, addressing both immediate needs and long-term priorities.

Funding secured during this legislative cycle includes:



$1 million for Planned Parenthood Central Coast

$1.3 million for the City of Morro Bay’s Police emergency communications system

$618,000 for Bixby Bridge traffic enforcement

$12 million for Diablo Canyon land acquisition and conservation

Statewide investments also include $15 million for child sexual assault prevention, $15 million for promotores health programs, $60 million for regional forest and fire capacity, $35 million for forest health, and $25 million for wildfire mitigation through the Office of Emergency Services.