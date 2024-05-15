Nearly 50 brown pelicans have been treated at Pacific Wildlife Care since mid-April: Here's why

Over the last few weeks, Pacific Wildlife Care has seen an increase in brown pelicans being treated at their facility in Morro Bay.

Forty-nine brown pelicans have been brought into Pacific Wildlife Care since mid-April.

Director Vann Masvidal says pelicans normally reside on the coast, but many emaciated juveniles have been found in other places.

“A number in from inland — Arroyo Grande, we’ve got some in from San Luis Obispo, miles from the ocean from where they should be,” Masvidal said.

He adds that while he does not know what could be behind the latest influx, a similar incident occurred two years ago. Strong winds made it difficult for pelicans to hunt and find fish.

“The thought was the water was too choppy and it was making it really hard for them to see their food and they weren’t able to hunt effectively,” Masvidal said.

Pacific Wildlife Care says if a brown pelican comes in with no other issues besides starvation, they typically are in their care for three to four weeks before being released.

If you see a distressed pelican, Pacific Wildlife Care wants you to call them at (805) 543-9453.