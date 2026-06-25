New Hawaiian-style shave ice shop opens in Morro Bay

Community members and tourists now have a new spot to cool off in Morro Bay this summer.

Kai Shave Ice recently opened its doors at 255 Morro Bay Boulevard, bringing Hawaiian-style shave ice to the Central Coast.

In addition to its signature shaved ice treats, the business plans to expand its offerings soon with poke bowls and açaí bowls.

Kai Shave Ice officially opened last Thursday and is currently in its soft opening phase.

Owners say they are continuing to fine-tune operations and expect to have their full menu available in the coming days.