New loaner life jackets stocked at 2 Morro Bay locations

More life jackets are now available at Coleman Park in Morro Bay.

“We just kept seeing a number of people out not having a life jacket. We would even give people jackets off our Harbor Patrol boat, trying to help keep them safe on the water,” said Becka Kelly, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol Supervisor.

Kelly says a new shipment of life jackets arrived at the best time.

“I’d say every weekend, we are making contacts and sending people back to shore to at least come and borrow one,” she said.

“I think that is fantastic, especially with children. It can be more dangerous than you think out there, especially when the winds pick up. Having a life jacket just gives you an extra feeling of safety,” said Judy West of Los Osos.

She says she’s witnessed moments when life jackets would have helped.

“Many years ago, a woman fell off her board, and she did not have a life jacket, and I had to help her get onto the board, and she was panicking,” West said.

Around a dozen new life jackets, ranging in sizes from infant to adult, are now available at both Coleman Park and the launch ramp by Tidelands Park for anyone to use, free of charge.

Kelly says there is a common misconception surrounding the use of life jackets in the harbor.

“By law, if you are in a paddle craft, kayak or standup paddleboard, you have to have a life jacket with you, and anyone under 13 must be wearing it at all times,” Kelly said.

The life jackets were funded through the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways.

“Having this available at no cost has just been great for the public,” Kelly said.

She says while Harbor Patrol usually issues only warnings to people on the water not complying with the law, fines can also be issued.

“That is a notice to appear in court citation. That is up to the judge to decide what that is,” Kelly said.

Bill Saylor of Paso Robles says he’s not taking any chances.

“I always bring it because it’s the law, but also because you never know what may happen. You could fall overboard, have a cramp. God forbid you have a stroke or something — it’ll keep you afloat,” he said.