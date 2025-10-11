New quilt shop opens in Morro Bay

A new quilt shop just opened its doors on Main Street in Morro Bay.

The Quilted Otter specializes in quilting patterns, kits, and thread, and according to the store's website, they have more than 500 rolls of fabric to choose from. The store also offers classes, workshops and seminars.

"Morro has a really strong community of quilters, and they're extremely welcoming and helpful, and they want to do everything they can to promote community and support quilting, and it's just been a really great community to start the quilt shop and with that kind of support," said Sue Johnston, owner.

The Quilted Otter's fall hours are Thursday through Monday, noon to 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

