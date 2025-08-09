On National Pickleball Day, local players celebrate the growing sport

Friday was National Pickleball Day and Morro Bay residents are at the Del Mar Park courts from sunrise to sunset, celebrating.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S.

Locals say they enjoy the sport because it keeps them active, and it's a very social sport.

Many players have been playing for years and have made connections through the sport.

"We have from 7 years old to 86 years old and everbody's playing, we respect each other, we're having fun playing it. It's a great atmosphere and I will invite more people to come and play pickleball because look, it's beautiful. We have everything here. We have ocean, we have mountains, we have nice people," exclaimed Vladimir Kravchinsky, Morro Bay resident.

A new proposal is headed to the Morro Bay City Council to potentially add four additional pickleball courts.

