Precautionary boil water notice issued for portions of Morro Bay

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for portions of Morro Bay.

City officials issued the notice on Monday following a water main break caused by a contractor.

Officials say some community members may have lost their water service temporarily or experienced low pressure.

The say there is no evidence that the water is unsafe to drink but to be extra cautious they issued the boil water notice while they test the quality.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been advised to use boiled or bottled water to drink or cook.

Bottled drinking water is being provided by the city of Morro Bay at the following locations:

- Water Resources Center at 555 South Bay Boulevard (during business hours)

- City Hall at 595 Habor Street (during business hours)

- Fire Station at 715 Habor Street (after hours)