Prescribed burns in San Luis Obispo County

Starting Tuesday, January 6th through Friday, January 30th prescribed burns of brush piles will take place at Morro Bay State Park and Montaña de Oro State Park.

The actual burn days will be Tuesday-Thursday depending on the weather.

The fires could start as early as 7 a.m. and end by approximately 5 p.m.

Officials say they are burning about 200 brush piles at Morro Bay State Park and 200 brush piles at Montaña de Oro State Park.

The burns will be conducted by the California State Parks, in cooperation with CAL FIRE and the Air Pollution Control District.

Officials say the burns reduce fuel loads and fire hazards and help the health of the native plant communities.