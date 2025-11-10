Prescribed burns planned at Estero Bluffs and Morro Bay State Parks

California State Parks and CAL FIRE are planning to conduct brush pile burns in the Estero Bluffs and Morro Bay State Parks starting this Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The prescribed burns are scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays through Friday, Nov. 21. Officials say burn days will be dependent on weather and permit conditions.

Approximately 10 brush piles will be burned at Estero Bluffs State Park near San Geronimo Creek. At Morro Bay State Park, 20 brush piles will be burned at the intersection of Lower State Park Road and Park View Drive.

State Parks says the goal of the burns is to reduce fire hazards and enhance the health of native plant communities.