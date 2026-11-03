Proposed roundabout in Morro Bay to be discussed at public open house

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Caltrans are inviting the public to learn more about proposed traffic improvements near State Route 1, State Route 41 and Main Street in Morro Bay.

The project would replace two existing intersections at the State Route 1 northbound ramps, State Route 41 and Main Street with a modern roundabout. Plans also include a dedicated westbound left-turn lane. Officials say the improvements are intended to address traffic issues and improve access for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

SLOCOG

A public open house will be held Thursday, November 12, from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at Morro Bay High School Commons, located at 235 Atascadero Road.

Attendees will be able to review maps and drawings of the proposed design, learn about environmental work and next steps, speak with the project team and provide feedback.

Community members can find additional project information and register for the workshop online.