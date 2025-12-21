Santa visits Morro Bay Embarcadero for holiday celebration

Families from across the Central Coast traveled to Morro Bay's Embarcadero on Saturday evening to visit Santa's House and enjoy holiday festivities as part of a community Christmas celebration.

The free public event drew visitors of all ages to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and participate in the seasonal activities.

"It's just lovely. You never know what's going to happen. We have 80-year-old people up here and brand new one-month-olds," Santa Claus said during his visit.

The event was organized with participation from the local Rotary club and provided holiday entertainment for community members throughout the evening.