Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Santa visits Morro Bay Embarcadero for holiday celebration

Santa's House at the Embarcadero
Justin Stinson / KSBY News
Santa's House at the Embarcadero
Posted

Families from across the Central Coast traveled to Morro Bay's Embarcadero on Saturday evening to visit Santa's House and enjoy holiday festivities as part of a community Christmas celebration.

The free public event drew visitors of all ages to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and participate in the seasonal activities.

"It's just lovely. You never know what's going to happen. We have 80-year-old people up here and brand new one-month-olds," Santa Claus said during his visit.

The event was organized with participation from the local Rotary club and provided holiday entertainment for community members throughout the evening.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community