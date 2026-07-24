Saturday marks final day for Morro Bay hazardous waste facility

Morro Bay’s Hazardous Waste Facility is closing this weekend.

Every Saturday for the past nearly 30 years, the area off Atascadero Road at the old sewer plant in Morro Bay has been open for household hazardous waste disposal — everything from batteries and light bulbs to paint and even oil.

Saturday will be the final day at the site.

The closing of escrow on the site earlier this month means the decommissioning process will begin, and the waste facility will have to close.

A new location has not yet been announced.

The next closest household hazardous waste facility is at Cold Canyon Landfill in San Luis Obispo.

A residential temporary collection event in planned for Saturday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus, Lot 1A.

