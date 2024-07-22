Special film screening in Morro Bay, proceeds to support The Rock Community Radio

The Rock Community Radio station is teaming up with Downtown Morro Bay to screen "The Big Lebowski" on Monday, July 22, 2024.

The film will be shown at the Bay Theatre in Morro Bay.

Cameron Wilson of the new Bay Theatre family says "The Big Lebowski" is "a perfect movie for us to partner up and support The Rock, a unique, free-form, non-commercial local radio station, it's kind of like the rug that ties the Community together."

In addition to the screening, there will also be a silent auction, a Rock Merchandise sale, and a raffle drawing.

Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting The Rock.

The station took a financial hit last November when strong winds blew over its radio tower.

The money collected during Monday's fundraiser will help pay for a radio antenna for The Rock.

Lebowski-inspired costumes are encouraged.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.