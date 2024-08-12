Veteran Resource Fair this Saturday in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County's Veterans Services Office is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair this Saturday, August 17 in Morro Bay.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Morro Bay Maritime Museum at 1210 Embarcadero.

Attendees will be able to connect with organizations and agencies offering resources including VA disability and health benefits, financial assistance, home-buying resources, and more.

Admission is free and all veterans, active-duty service members, and their families are welcome.