Volunteers beautify Tidelands Park in Morro Bay during cleanup event

Volunteers got to work this weekend, beautifying Tidelands Park in Morro Bay.

Morro Bay in Bloom and the Morro Bay National Estuary Program hosted a Work Day Saturday morning, inviting community members to clean up planting beds and ivy overgrowth in the park.

One organizer told KSBY that the cleanup helps the native species in the park thrive.

“Invasive plants, like this ivy behind us, can crowd out native plants, and it can even change soil chemistry. And, in this case, we had some ivy even crawling up the trees. And that can choke out the trees and cause some damage as well. And so, the idea here is— let's remove some of the cape ivy,” Melodie Grubbs, the executive director of the Morro Bay National Estuary Program, said.

Morro Bay in Bloom is hosting cleanup events throughout the summer.

You can find details on the upcoming Work Days by visiting the Morro Bay in Bloom website.