Walgreens opens new Morro Bay location

Walgreens has officially opened in Morro Bay.

The drugstore is occupying the former Rite Aid space at 740 Quintana Road.

Rite Aid closed in the summer of 2025.

"As far as the rest of what this type of drugstore offers, it was not really available. And so, you had to go to San Luis or some other town to find many of the things. So, I am thrilled to know that they are open, and I wanted to see today what they have," said Morro Bay resident Ann Marie Schnetzler.

According to the company's website, Walgreens will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, pharmacy hours vary throughout the week.

