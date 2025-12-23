Warming Centers will be open to provide shelter during the storms

With rain expected to begin Tuesday night and continue through Sunday night, the San Luis Obispo City Warming Center at 40 Prado Road will be open to provide shelter for those in need, staff and volunteers permitting.

The Warming Center activates when temperatures drop to 38 degrees or lower or when there is a 50% or greater chance of rain, based on the National Weather Service forecast.

The Morro Bay Warming Center will also be hosted at 40 Prado, with transportation provided to and from Morro Bay.

Guest check-in runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the center can currently accommodate up to 40 guests, who must be in good standing with CAPSLO’s 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. The center closes at 8 a.m.

Transportation will be provided for people in Morro Bay, Los Osos, and Baywood. Due to the holidays, pick-ups are available Tuesday and Friday only:



South Bay Community Center (Los Osos) at 6 p.m.

Morro Bay Park at 6:15 p.m.

Overnight guests will receive a warm place to sleep, clean clothing, a hot shower, and a hot meal. Secure kennels are available for pets and emotional support animals with rabies vaccinations, and service animals are permitted.

CAPSLO is also asking for volunteers and donations, with a high need for warm blankets, bedding, winter clothing, rain gear, and food items. Donations are accepted at 40 Prado Road, and questions can be directed to 805-544-4004 x2.

For the latest information on warming center activations, residents can call 211, text their ZIP code to 898211, or text “SLOCountyWarm” to 211211 for updates countywide.