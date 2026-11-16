Waves bring onlookers to Morro Bay jetty

High surf and beach hazards caused significant damage along the central coast and local authorities say more dangerous conditions are on the way.

Over the weekend, local beaches, piers and the Morro Bay harbor were closed due to waves forecasted to be 18 to 25 feet. The harbor closed on Saturday when they saw the impact but reopened on Sunday. The Pismo Pier and Cayucos Pier also reopened on Sunday, but the waves and the excitement of this powerful force of nature barely died down.

Jenny and Steve Mathis came from San Luis Obispo to see the waves they've been hearing about in Morro Bay with their own eyes.

“I saw some of the video on Instagram, which is kind of why we're here, because it was stunning yesterday," Jenny said.

Others, like Kristine Chan and Mike Daley, followed the crowd to the jetty, not knowing what they were about to witness.

Chan said that with waves like this, it’s really no surprise why so many people continue to come watch the waves.

“You don't really get to see nature in its fullest form all the time and this is really a display," Daley said.

Chris Munson is Morro Bay’s Harbor Director. He said the waves were the biggest he’s seen in a while.

Munson said even though the harbor has reopened, safety remains a top concern.

“Use extreme caution; if you see a wave come up, the next one could be 20ft closer," Munson said. "So just keep that in mind and keep your distance.”

Daley said he’s seen people ignore the dangers of the waves.

“Some people taking some safety at risk," Daley said.

Jenny Mathis said she was warned ahead of her visit.

“I've had two people this morning say 'be careful,' and we're not going to get much closer than this because we can see them," Mathis said. "Why go out there and get wet?”

Steve Mathis said if you keep your distance, these waves aren’t something to miss.

“It's nice to see because it isn’t every day you see this," he said.

Munson said people won’t have to wait long; the Harbor district is preparing for another potential high tide event during Thanksgiving week.

“As we get more into winter and El Niño, you'll start seeing that happen more," Munson said.