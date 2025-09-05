What's in the future for Morro Bay's waterfront?

After nearly 30 years, updates are coming to Morro Bay's Waterfront Master Plan. It’s designed to help guide the future use, development, and preservation of areas in the city bordering the water.

“I think all and all the city is doing a good job at keeping everything as best they can, but there is always something,” said Rich Raub, Morro Bay resident.

Dozens of stakeholders, including local businesses and organizations, recently weighed in on improvements they’d like to see.

Feedback involved everything from sidewalk improvements and Embarcadero access to paid parking and Morro Bay’s fishing industry. Adding a drivable bridge over Morro Creek to connect both ends of the waterfront area was also mentioned.

“You add a bridge or make it bigger, but you are not adding lanes to make it more available, so it would just make it more congested and difficult for people to get around. Right there at Coleman Park, it would be a mess,” Raub said.

“As long as it’s a separate thing and it’s not a together thing. I do enjoy the access to go through on that,” said Brian Zagala, Morro Bay resident.

Survey results also showed concerns with parking during peak visitation or special events, and support for paid parking at Morro Rock. Enforcing parking time limits along the Embarcadero is also on the list.

“It used to say on the green sticker, two-hour limit. It just doesn’t get enforced. I think they should because some people just park there all day and walk all over town,” Raub said.

“That’s going to give a lot of people to come and go without people parking their car for all day. I think it will be better for our town,” Kravchinsky said.

Regarding the old wastewater treatment plant and former power plant sites, some stakeholders suggest turning them into a space for hotels, campgrounds, or an amphitheater.

“The Morro Bay stacks are iconic. In my opinion, I wish that they stay, but my wife wants them out. The stacks always tell me the way home. When I see them from far, I just smile and know I’m going home,” Kravchinsky said.

“I would like to see some improvements to where there could be more activity and a way to create an environment for fun and a way to make income,” Zagala said.

“I’d like to see a real high-class hotel and then a good open area for research,” Raub said.

Coleman Park is currently in the planning phase for upgrades. Phase 1 will include installing new restrooms, which were removed in 2021, adding ADA-compliant parking and pathways, and replacing the playground equipment. Phase 2 will include additional facilities and amenities, which will be developed as part of the Waterfront Master Plan.

“It would enhance the walk for one thing,” Raub said.

Grant funding from the California Coastal Commission is being used to update the plan, which is expected to be finalized by November of next year.

Future updates on the Waterfront Master Plan are expected in October.