Woman hospitalized after house fire in Morro Bay

A house fire broke out Thursday afternoon at 410 Fairview Avenue in Morro Bay.

Neighbors say it sparked loud explosions and heavy smoke that drew residents from their homes around 12:48 p.m.

Witnesses say they heard multiple booming sounds before stepping outside to see thick smoke pouring from the home. One neighbor tells KSBY they rushed to the home, knocking on the door in an attempt to alert anyone inside before calling 911.

Emergency crews arrived within minutes, according to neighbors at the scene. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled home and rescued an elderly woman identified by neighbors as the homeowner’s mother. She went to a local hospital; her condition has not yet been released.

The homeowner was reportedly away at the time of the fire but returned as soon as he received the call.

As of the time this reporter left the scene, PG&E crews, firefighters, and police were still on site. PG&E workers and fire department personnel were seen repeatedly entering and exiting the home as the investigation and safety checks continued.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities have not released additional details.