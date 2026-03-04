'You're very romantic.' Morro Bay couple celebrates 75th anniversary

Chuck and Rusty Slover are toasting to 75 years of marriage.

The couple tied the knot on March 3, 1951, and have six children.

Rusty took care of their large family while Chuck built PGA golf courses around the country.

So, what's the secret to a long marriage?

Chuck said, "Every morning when you get up and they're laying there beside you and you turn over and they've got a big smile, it just, it's just the start of a good day and it goes on and on and on, and I think that is a key to a happy life and a long life and a great marriage."

"You're very romantic. I love the way you say that," Rusty said with a laugh. "But you're right."

On Tuesday afternoon, their children joined them at their Morro Bay home to celebrate.

