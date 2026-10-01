California governor hopefuls debate on CNN

California's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates debated tax policy, immigration, and climate change Wednesday night on CNN, weeks before the November election.

Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton outlined different approaches for the state during the debate moderated by CNN.

The candidates disagreed over Hilton's proposal to eliminate state taxes on the first $150,000 in income and remove the state's 63-cent per gallon gas tax.

"Absolutely he's wrong; he would damage the state even harder for working families," Becerra said, arguing the tax cuts would primarily benefit wealthy Californians while reducing funding for schools and healthcare.

Hilton said his plan would put more money directly into residents' pockets. He proposed funding the tax cuts by canceling projects like the state's high-speed rail system.

"The quickest way to get more money in people's pockets is to take less out," Hilton said. He also criticized his opponent, saying: "First of all I want to thank CNN for bringing Xavier out of hiding; he's been barely seen since the primary."

Moderators asked Hilton whether he would direct local law enforcement to assist with potential mass deportations under a Trump administration beyond targeting dangerous criminals.

Becerra referenced California's sanctuary law, which prohibits local law enforcement from using resources for immigration enforcement.

"You seem to welcome immigrants who look like you but deport immigrants who look like me," Becerra told Hilton. "We need a governor who will protect everyone who works hard. I don't need to be here and listen to you say you'll enforce Trump's laws but not our state laws."

Hilton called the remark "disgraceful."

On climate change, the candidates presented different energy policies. Hilton argued for increased domestic oil production.

Becerra said Hilton would allow expanded offshore drilling, referencing Trump's energy policies.

The candidates also discussed artificial intelligence regulation, with Hilton questioning Becerra's ties to tech companies and Becerra citing his record of legal action against major tech firms, including Meta and Amazon.

The November election will determine California's next governor as the state addresses issues including affordability, immigration policy, and climate change.