CHP launches 78-hour holiday enforcement period this 4th of July weekend addressing speeding

If you are traveling by car this Fourth of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging drivers to slow down.

The CHP’s Holiday Enforcement Period (HEP) will be in place from Thursday, July 2, at 6 p.m. to Sunday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m., with a focus on combating speeding on California highways.

According to the CHP, during last year’s 78-hour Independence Day HEP, there were more than 870 speed-related crashes, seven of which resulted in fatalities. Approximately 400 of the crashes resulted in injuries.

Speeding is not the only concern. The CHP had more than 1,311 arrests for driving under the influence last year, an average of one DUI arrest every three and a half minutes.

The CHP is offering the following tips for a safe Independence Day weekend: