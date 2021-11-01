Covered California begins open enrollment period for 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Covered California has begun its open enrollment period for 2022.

Covered California sells individual health insurance plans to people who can't get coverage through their job.

Some people are eligible for deep discounts on their monthly premiums.

Even families earning more than $100,000 per year are eligible for assistance.

Twelve insurance companies will sell plans on Covered California for 2022.

People will have various options depending on where they live.

Covered California says everyone will have at least two choices.

Open enrollment will run through the end of January.

More than 1.6 million people purchased health plans through Covered California in 2021.

To enroll, visit the Covered California website.

