Governor Newsom signs bill to enhance battery storage safety

On Tuesday Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 283, authored by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), tightening safety rules for new battery storage facilities and boosting coordination with local fire officials.

Sponsored by the California Professional Firefighters and the California State Association of Electrical Workers, the law follows the Moss Landing battery fire and aims to protect first responders and nearby communities.

Under SB 283, developers must meet with local fire authorities before filing permits to review design, assess risks and integrate emergency response plans.

Facilities must pass a fire inspection before going online, with owners covering inspection costs.

The bill also directs state review of site configurations and limits on combustible buildings. SB 283 takes effect on January 1, 2026.