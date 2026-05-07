Housing, homelessness among hot topics at California gubernatorial debate

Seven candidates — five Democrats and two Republicans — gathered for a California gubernatorial debate hosted by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the state.

The first topic was the cost-of-living crisis. While candidates on both sides of the aisle agreed it was a serious problem, they differed on how to address affordable housing.

Republican candidate Steve Hilton focused on cutting red tape.

"We have got to simplify the regulations that make it so expensive," Hilton said. "It is 2 or 3 times more expensive to build housing."

Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra pointed to expanding financial assistance for buyers.

"I will make sure that down payment assistance programs are expanded under my watch, because California families are essentially buying a house, they're just buying it for the landlord," Becerra said.

Homelessness was another extensively debated topic. Democratic candidate Tom Steyer emphasized prevention.

"So what I would say is that it's absolutely critical to keep people from going on the street," Steyer said. "Rental assistance is much cheaper and more humane than letting someone go on the street."

Republican candidate and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco called for treatment-focused solutions.

"What we need is the treatment centers that treat mental health conditions, drugs, and alcohol," Bianco said. "Putting a solid roof over someone's head is no different than a tent."

Democratic candidate Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose, highlighted his record on the issue, stating he helped build interim housing during his tenure while also supporting measures like Proposition 36.

"I was the first Democrat leading a major city to support Prop 36, because if you're repeatedly committing crime out on our streets due to addiction, we need to get you into treatment to save your life and to benefit the broader community," Mahan said.

Democrat and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said the state needs to stop spending money on what's not working.

"Temporary housing works, the Homekey program, rental assistance works, but we need permanent supportive housing as well with services connected to them," Villaraigosa said.

Former U.S. Representative and Democrat Katie Porter said the cause of homelessness is the cost of housing

"Homelessness prevention is the key. It costs about $6,000 to prevent someone from becoming homeless. That is such a better investment and so much more humane than letting people live on the streets," Porter said.

In light of the war in Iran, candidates were also asked whether they would sign a bill seeking an increase in oil production in Kern County, given that California energy officials recently shared that there are 4 to 6 weeks of fuel remaining if the war continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains inaccessible. Both Republicans said yes, while Democrats were divided:

Chad Bianco (R) — Yes

Steve Hilton (R) — Yes

Katie Porter (D) — No

Antonio Villaraigosa (D) — Yes

Tom Steyer (D) — No

Xavier Becerra (D) — Yes

Matt Mahan (D) — Yes

Other topics covered in the hour-long debate included high-speed rail, keeping businesses in the state, and sanctuary state law.

Watch the full debate below: