New law bans cat declawing

San Luis Obispo’s Animal Services Shelter Manager, Eric Anderson, said it has been over a decade since the idea of banning the practice of declawing cats was first introduced to lawmakers.

Assembly Bill 867 has been signed by Governor Newsom and now makes it illegal to declaw cats for aesthetic or convenience purposes.

"This has been a long time effort, particularly by a lot of animal welfare advocates but also by organizations and individuals that are concerned about the general welfare of cats," said Anderson.

The only time a cat can now be declawed is if it’s medically necessary and if the surgery is done by a veterinarian. Examples of some medical exemptions are: nail bed tumors, injuries, or if the area is infected.

Dr. Anderson told me, cat declawing has been decreasing over the years. In the past, owners have had their cats’ claws removed to avoid damage, like having their furniture scratched. He said what seems like a simple procedure for us is life-altering for the cat.

“It's actually an amputation of the last digit of every single toe on the cat," said Anderson. "They're left to walk around on that amputated foot, and as it heals, they are subject to some significant amount of pain and discomfort."

Dr. Anderson says declawing a cat would be the equivalent of amputating the last portion of bone and fingernail on a human hand.

He says there are other alternatives to declawing, like Soft Paws Nail Caps or buying a cat scratching post.