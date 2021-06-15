Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Santa Barbara Co. resident wins $1.5 million in California's Vax for the Win lottery

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
money
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 14:24:43-04

Ten vaccinated California residents won $1.5 million each on Tuesday when the winners of the state's "Vax for the Win" lottery were drawn.

The giveaway was part of the governor's $116.5 million incentive program aimed at getting more residents vaccinated against COVID-19. All California residents who received the vaccine were automatically entered in the lottery.

Tuesday's drawing took place at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The winners are from the following counties:

  • Los Angeles (4 winners)
  • Marin
  • Riverside
  • Santa Barbara
  • Sacramento
  • Stanislaus
  • Ventura

Also as part of the Vax for the Win program, 30 winners received $50,000 at drawings that took place on the previous two Fridays. Two million $50 gift cards were also available to people who were newly vaccinated.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new addition to the Vax for the Win program. California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to encourage more people to get coronavirus vaccinations.

The vacation packages will be given away on July 1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7