YouTuber hunts views and votes in California recall bid

Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Friday, Aug, 20, 2021, Kevin Paffrath, a real estate agent and YouTube content creator, poses for a picture at a campaign rally at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. Paffrath, 29, is one of the Democrats running in the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Kevin Paffrath
Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 00:17:22-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — If California voters recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, they could replace him with a 29-year-old YouTube star.

It's a very long shot, but Kevin Paffrath is the most well-known of the nine Democrats running to succeed Newsom should voters boot him from office. That's by virtue of his video channel, where he gives financial advice to his nearly 1.7 million followers.

That could put him in a position to garner support from Democrats who want to keep Newsom in office but don't want to forgo their right to choose a possible replacement.

Paffrath will appear in a televised debate for the first time Wednesday alongside three Republican challengers.

The debate is scheduled to air on KSBY at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

