COVID-19 cases continue three-week rise in SLO County

For the third week running, San Luis Obispo County public health officials are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The latest data released Wednesday shows the gradual rise in cases reported in late July has continued.

Health officials tallied 622 new COVID cases in the past seven days and 490 active cases across the county.

The 14-day case average has risen to 87, up from 74 on Aug. 3 and 62 on July 27.

17 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 2 in the ICU.

2 more county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 537 deaths since the pandemic's start.

San Luis Obispo County health officials update COVID-19 data once per week on Wednesdays.