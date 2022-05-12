SLO County expands "Test to Treat" locations, available from Paso Robles to Grover Beach

Amid a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, public health officials have added five COVID-19 Test to Treat sites across the county.

The Test to Treat sites are a one-stop-shop COVID-19 option that offer rapid testing, a medical consultation and Paxlovid antiviral pills for patients that need it. Health officials say the sites were created to offer quick, lifesaving treatment for people who are at high risk for COVID-19.

Now, county residents can get the Test to Treat services at free community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo and at Med Plus Dignity Health Urgent Care Centers in Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

In total, the services are accessible at 12 locations across the county.

Officials urge at-risk patients who are showing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested right away, because Paxlovid needs to be administered within 5 days of first showing symptoms.

The first seven Test to Treat sites in the county were opened in early April.